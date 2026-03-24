Oleg Belozyorov Re-Appointed CEO of Russian Railways

Oleg Belozyorov has been re-appointed CEO and Chairman of the Board of Russian Railways for then next five years, the RF Government press office said. An order to this effect was signed by Premier Mikhail Mishustin.

Belozyorov was appointed President of Russian Railways in 2015 and after this position was renamed in 2017 became CEO of the company. In 2021 he was re-appointed for a period of 5 years.

Prior to this, during 2004-2009, Belozyorov was head of the RF Federal Road Agency and then occupied he position of Deputy Minister of transport.

Photo: Russian Railways