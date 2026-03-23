Logistics Hubs in River Ports in Rostov Region

Multimodal logistics centers development in river ports in the Rostov region was subject of discussion at a meeting held in the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport.

To coordinate the project, define cargo types, assess the condition of the existing port infrastructure, its capacity and transportation routes, a workgroup was established.

Two river ports function in the region at the moment, Ust-Donetsk and Volgodonsk. They operate during the 11-month navigation period.

Ust-Donetsk Port handles, accumulates and stores cargo carried by inland shipping and multimodal transport.

Volgodonsk specializes on handling grain loading export designated 5,000 ton shipments for Port Kavkaz where they are transshipped onto large 75,000-100,000 ton capacity bulkers and carried to the Middle East and North Africa.

Rostov region river ports development is expected to help increase inland shipping transportation of export and import cargo up to 25 mn tons including 11 mn tons of multimodal rail and river cargo designated for the Azov and Black sea region and 3 mn tons of containerized cargo designated for the same region.

Photo: RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport