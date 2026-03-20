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20.03.2026

Icebreaking Season in Sea of Azov and Caspian Over

    • The icebreakers operated by Rosmorport federal port property management agency have completed their operations in the Sea of Azov and in the Caspian basin, Rosmorport said.

    In the Caspian, the icebreaking season ended on March 11. There, three Rosmorport-managed icebreakers, “Kapitan Bukaev”, “Kapitan Metsaik” and “Kapitan Chechkin”, worked there escorting some 400 cargo vessels to Astrakhan and Olya.

    In the Sea of Azov, the icebreaking season closed in early March. There, more than 1,190 ships were escorted to the ports of Azov, Yeisk, Taganrog and Rosmtov-na-Donu.

    Six vessels managed by Rosmortport operated in the Sea of Azov, namely, the icebreakers “Kapitan Moshkin”, “Kapitan Chudinov”, “Kapitan Demidov”, “Kapitan Krutov”, the icebreaking tugboat “Fanagoria” and the tugboat / supply vessel “Georgy Sedov”.

    Photo: Rosmorport


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