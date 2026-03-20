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FESCO договорились с Neptune Logistics
20.03.2026

FESCO and Neptune Logistics Agree on Cooperation

    • FESCO Transport Group and China’s Neptune Logistics have signed an agreement on cooperation in organizing container transportation between Russia and China via land-based border crossing checkpoints, FESCO said in a statement.

    The companies intend to develop joint competitive logistics products using their assets and competences. The agreement envisages cooperation in import and export railway transportation between the two countries directly as well as using transit routes via third countries.

    Cooperation with Neptune Logistics will allow FESCO to improve the reliability of services and maintain stability and transit time for customers, FESCO said.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


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