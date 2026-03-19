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Инфраструктурные проекты в Махачкале
19.03.2026

Terminal Projects at Makhachkala Port

    • Under the Efficient Transport System two projects are being implemented at the sea port of Makhachkala, the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport said.

    These are grain terminal construction and container terminal modernization. The grain terminal will increase the grain handling capacity of the port to 1.5 mn tons per annum. The container terminal modernization will increase its capacity up to 50 thousand TEU per annum.

    The implementation of those two projects will allow of expanding the port capacity to almost 10 mn tons per annum.

    Also, a dry port project is to be developed in Makhachkala. It will comprise a container yard, roofed and open air warehousing facilities and a parking lot.

    Photo: Makhachkala Sea Port


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