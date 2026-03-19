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Перевозки зерна по жд, февраль 2026
19.03.2026

Railway Shipment of Grain, February 2026

    • Russian Railways loaded 3 mn tons of grain during February 2026, up 38% year-on-year, the company said in its messenger channel.

    197 thousand tons, or 13.1 thousand TEU, up 17.7% year-on-year, was transported in containers.

    2.1 mn tons (up 1.8-fold) of the total amount was export designated including 1.4 mn tons (+48%) carried to ports.

    The largest amount of consignments, 1.1 mn tons, up 1.7-fold, was transported to the Russian South ports.

    The Northwest ports received 207 thousand tons of grain, up 39%, and the ports of the Russian Far East got 43 thousand tons, up 2.6-fold.

    Intra-Russia rail transportation of grain cargoes made 837 thousand tons, down 10.6% year-on-year.

    The largest grain shipments were loaded from Novosibirsk region (334 thousand tons, up 44%), Altay Kray (328 thousand tons, +27,6%), and Omsk region (290 thousand tons, up 7,3%).

    Photo: Russian Railways


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