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ОСК проектирует арктический контейнеровоз
18.03.2026

USC Developing Arctic Container Vessel Design

    • The ship design division of United Shipbuilding Corporation is developing a unique Arctic container ship design for operations in the Northern Sea Route, USC said in a statement. The customer is Rosatom Arctic, a part of Rosatom State Corporation.

    The vessel will have a container capacity of 4.8 thousand TEU and the Arc7 ice class allowing of operating in ice 1.5 to 1.7 m thick depending on the season and ice density.

    USC developed a digital base for implementing information modelling technology at the next stages of the project. Information modelling technology provides a digital ship model incorporating vessel geometry, calculations, equipment and materials specifications and operation parameters at all stages of project development starting from designing to construction and operations.

    Visualization: United Shipbuilding Corp.


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