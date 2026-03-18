USC Developing Arctic Container Vessel Design

The ship design division of United Shipbuilding Corporation is developing a unique Arctic container ship design for operations in the Northern Sea Route, USC said in a statement. The customer is Rosatom Arctic, a part of Rosatom State Corporation.

The vessel will have a container capacity of 4.8 thousand TEU and the Arc7 ice class allowing of operating in ice 1.5 to 1.7 m thick depending on the season and ice density.

USC developed a digital base for implementing information modelling technology at the next stages of the project. Information modelling technology provides a digital ship model incorporating vessel geometry, calculations, equipment and materials specifications and operation parameters at all stages of project development starting from designing to construction and operations.

Visualization: United Shipbuilding Corp.