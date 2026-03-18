FESCO Signs Agreement with China’s NOVA

FESCO Transport Group and China’s logistics operator NOVA have signed a letter of intent aiming at developing partnership in overland cross-border container transportation by rail.

The document was signed by Aleksey Russol, Managing Director of FESCO Integrated Transport (FIT, part of FESCO Group), and Zhang Li, Director General of Nova Supply Chain Management, at the international TransRussia exhibition in Moscow.

The parties intend to expand cooperation in overland container transportation between Russia, Belarus and China, including that by routes via the territory of Kazakhstan and Mongolia.

The agreement envisages both export of Russian goods to China and import to Russia using the railway assets and container fleets of FESCO and NOVA.

FESCO is already cooperating successfully with NOVA in organizing cargo delivery between Russia and China and sees a considerable potential for further growth, Russol said.

Last year, FESCO sent more than 40 block trains with export designated cargoes to China, he added.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO