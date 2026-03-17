Wheat Export from Krasnodar Region Ports in January-February 2026

During the first two months of 2026, 4.1 mn tons of designated export wheat was controlled by the Novorossiysk branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance, the branch reported.

This figure is almost 16% above for the January-February 2025 result, when 3.5 mn tons of wheat was exported.

Wheat was exported to 25 countries, the largest volume was traditionally designated for North African, Middle East and East African countries.

Egypt remains the major importer with 1.5 mn tons, or 37% of the total. Turkey rates the second 555 thousand tons, Sudan follows with 440 thousand tons.

Kenya bought 273 thousand tons of Russian wheat, Israel acquired almost 227 thousand tons, and Nigeria 209 thousand tons.

Last year, the major buyers of wheat exported from Krasnodar region ports were Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Tanzania.

Photo: Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance