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FESCO впервые выполнила прямой судозаход в Джидду
17.03.2026

FESCO Makes First Direct Call at Jedda

    • FESCO Transport Group has made the first direct call at Jedda, the largest port of Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, on its FESCO Indian Line West (FIL-W) service between India and Novorossiysk, German Maslov, Deputy CEO, FESCO, Liner and Logistics Division told the audience of the plenary session of the TransRussia 2026 international transport and logistics exhibition in Moscow.

    After leaving the port of Jedda, the vessel proceeded en route to Novorossiysk. FESCO will decide on adding Jedda to the FIL-W route depending on the customer demand.

    Using ports in the Red Sea including Jedda can improve supply chain consistency and help offer shippers additional solutions in the wake of the tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, Maslov said.

    Photo: FESCO


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