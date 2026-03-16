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ОСК краболов Сентен
16.03.2026

USC Delivers Crabber

    • United Shipbuilding Corporation has delivered a new crabber built at the Vostochnaya Yard. A flag raising ceremony was held at the yard recently.

    The crabber “Senten” is the ninth vessel of Project 03141 built at the yard. The keel was laid on June 22, 2023, the vessel was launched in September 2025.

    The vessel is designed for catching and transporting crabs, either live or processed. RSW tanks with cooled sea water installed on board the ship allow of keeping crabs alive while delivering them to the port. The cargo hold capacity is 257 cubic meters.

    The vessel has a high speed and excellent navigation characteristics necessary for operations in harsh weather in the Bering Sea and Sea of Okhotsk. The ice class of the ship allows the ship to navigate in small ice cakes.

    Vessel particulars:

    • LOA: 63.27 m;
    • Beam: 10.6 m;
    • Height: 4.6 m;
    • Main engine: 1,618 kWt;
    • Speed: 14 knots;
    • Crew: 21;
    • Sailing endurance: 45 days;
    • Crab storage and processing equipment;
    • State of the art navigation and catching equipment.

    The crabber will be deployed in the Russian Far East.

    Photo: courtesy of United Shipbuilding Corporation


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