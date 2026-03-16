SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Контейнерооборот порта Тяньцзинь в первом квартале 2024 года
16.03.2026

Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 0.5% in February 2026

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    13.03.2026
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in January 2026 Down 26.7%
    Export decreased by 61.3%
    Only for subscribers
    2026Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0
    19.02.2026
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 8, 2026
    The number of sales and shipments remains limited.
    Only for subscribers
    2026BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    13.02.2026
    Export Designated Fertilizers Railway Traffic in January 2026
    Russian Railways have reported a 0.5% year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by rail in January 2026.
    2026FertilizersRussian Railways
    0
    19.02.2026
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 13.6% in January 2026
    Import declined by 15.3%, export by 26%.
    Only for subscribers
    2026Container ShippingPortsContainer throughput
    0
    20.02.2026
    Railway Shipment of Grain, January 2026
    Russian Railways loaded almost 2.9 mn tons of grain during January 2026.
    2026ExportgrainsRussian Railways
    0
    05.03.2026
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in January 2026 Up 8.7%
    96.1% of container traffic was cabotage.
    Only for subscribers
    2026Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    16.03.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 0.5% in February 2026
    11.03.2026 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic, February 2026
    10.03.2026 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in January 2026 Down 69.5%
    10.03.2026 First 142-Railcar Long Block Train from Tobolsk
    05.03.2026 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in January 2026 Up 8.7%
    04.03.2026 TransContainer Resumes Rostov – Irkutsk Service
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    06.03.2026 Anadyr Port Boundaries Expanded
    25.02.2026 Russia to Develop National Digital Transport and Logistics Platform
    20.02.2026 Subsidies for High-Speed Passenger Transportation
    09.02.2026 New Ban on Car Petrol Export
    14.01.2026 Timber Products Export Restrictions Extended
    13.01.2026 Deputy Head of Maritime and River Transport Agency Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •