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Реконструкция МАПП Забайкальск начнется в апреле
13.03.2026

Reconstruction of Zabaikalsk Road Border Crossing Scheduled for April

    • In April 2026, a large-scale project to overhaul the Zabaikalsk road border crossing checkpoint is scheduled to start, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its messenger channel.

    As a result, the capacity of the border crossing is to increase 5.5-fold from the current to 1,600 trucks, 500 cars and 300 buses per day.

    The project is to be developed in two stages. After new objects are built, the old ones will be dismantled. The border crossing will be equipped with state of the art customs control systems and devices. The customs inspection scanners and weight and size control equipment are already in place.

    During the first two months of 2026 42,606 international freight vehicles passed via the Zabaikalsk border crossing checkpoint, up 36% year-on-year.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


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