New Salvage Vessel for St. Petersburg

A new Project 23700 salvage vessel has entered the fleet of the Marine Rescue Service, the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport said in a statement. The flag-raising ceremony was held at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad.

The ship named “Voevoda” was built to the order of the RF Ministry of industry and trade. She has an unlimited sailing area and is capable of performing a wide range of tasks at sea.

The vessel will be registered in St. Petersburg.

Photo: RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport