Новый портовый ледокол для Арктики
11.03.2026

United Shipbuilding Corp. to Develop New Harbour Icebreaker for Arctic

    United Shipbuilding corporation has embarked on a project o develop a technical design of a harbour icebreaker to support vessel navigation in ports and fairways located in the Northern Sea Route area, USC said in a statement.

    The new icebreaker will feature an ice-strengthened hull, an icebreaker stem, an extended foredeck superstructure, midship living quarters and engine room, a diesel-electric power plant, four electric propulsion units, and an open cargo deck in the aft part.

    The vessel will have a high icebreaking capability and maneuverability allowing of operating efficiently in constrained harbour surroundings.

    Visualization: USC


