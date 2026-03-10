SeaNews Information&Consulting
Первый контейнерный поезд из 142 условных вагонов из Тобольска
10.03.2026

First 142-Railcar Long Block Train from Tobolsk

    • Russian Railways have reported sending the first long block train consisting of 142 standard railcar units from Tobolsk in the Tymen region. After arrival at Vladivostok in the Russian Far East the containers will be loaded on board a ship to be carried to China.

    The service deploying long block trains was launched in 2024 to serve a major petrochemical holding company delivering its product (polypropylene) from the Tymen to the Russian Far East.

    The first 100-railcar bloc train left Tobolsk on September 16, 2024. In 2025, the train length was increased to 125 standard railcars, with service frequency making 13-15 trains a month.

    In 2026, 17 125-railcar long block trains ran to the stations of Vladivostok, Nakhodka Vostochnaya, and Churkin Cape from the Tyumen region. Since the service launch in September 2024, 123 long block trains traveled the route.

    Now, Russian Railways plan to send 142-railcar long block trains from Tobolsk to the Russian Far East on a regular basis.

    Photo: Russian Railways


