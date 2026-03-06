Anadyr Port Boundaries Expanded

The Government of the Russian Federation has expanded the boundaries of the sea port of Anadyr in the Chukotka Peninsula. An order to this effect was signed by RF Premier Mikhail Mishustin on February 26, 2026.

By the order, a territory in the Etelkuiym Bay in the Zaliv Kresta Gulf is included into the boundaries of the port. There, a temporary roadstead gas terminal is planned to be developed.

Anchorages for gas tankers of various types are to be established inside the bay basin near the port. Ship-to-ship condensed gas transfer operations will be carried out at the roadstead.

Photo: wikipedia