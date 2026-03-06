SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Расширены границы морского порта Анадырь
06.03.2026

Anadyr Port Boundaries Expanded

    • The Government of the Russian Federation has expanded the boundaries of the sea port of Anadyr in the Chukotka Peninsula. An order to this effect was signed by RF Premier Mikhail Mishustin on February 26, 2026.

    By the order, a territory in the Etelkuiym Bay in the Zaliv Kresta Gulf is included into the boundaries of the port. There, a temporary roadstead gas terminal is planned to be developed.

    Anchorages for gas tankers of various types are to be established inside the bay basin near the port. Ship-to-ship condensed gas transfer operations will be carried out at the roadstead.

    Photo: wikipedia


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    No publications found


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    05.03.2026 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in January 2026 Up 8.7%
    04.03.2026 TransContainer Resumes Rostov – Irkutsk Service
    03.03.2026 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in January 2026 Down 5.2%
    26.02.2026 Ruscon Delivers Equipment from India for Snack Plant in Moscow Region
    25.02.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 15.4% in January
    24.02.2026 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 25% in January 2026
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    06.03.2026 Anadyr Port Boundaries Expanded
    25.02.2026 Russia to Develop National Digital Transport and Logistics Platform
    20.02.2026 Subsidies for High-Speed Passenger Transportation
    09.02.2026 New Ban on Car Petrol Export
    14.01.2026 Timber Products Export Restrictions Extended
    13.01.2026 Deputy Head of Maritime and River Transport Agency Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •