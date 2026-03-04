TransContainer Resumes Rostov – Irkutsk Service

TransContainer has resumed container rail service between Rostov and the station of Batareinaya in Irkutsk, Delo Group said in a statement.

The company started the service in March 2019 but had to suspend it in June 2024 due to infrastructure limitations in the Russian Far East.

In summer 2025 the company was able to resume the service. So far, more than 1,000 TEU was carried, the commodities carried include canned food products, vegetable oil, and sunflower seeds.

The current service frequency is monthly, in future it is planned to make it fortnightly.

Photo: Delo Group