SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот портов Азово-Черноморского бассейна в апреле 2022
02.03.2026

Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Down 26.8% YoY in January 2026

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    19.02.2026
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 13.6% in January 2026
    Import declined by 15.3%, export by 26%.
    Only for subscribers
    2026Container ShippingPortsContainer throughput
    0
    23.01.2026
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 4, 2026
    On week 4, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region continued to strengthen.
    Only for subscribers
    2026BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    15.01.2026
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 3, 2026
    A moderate increase in freight rates was recorded during week 3 in the Azov and Black Sea region.
    Only for subscribers
    2026BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    05.02.2026
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in December 2025: Coal and Coke Down
    Export declined by 22.2%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Arctic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    25.02.2026
    Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 15.4% in January
    Exports was down 19.1%, imports down 11.3%
    Only for subscribers
    2026PortsAzov-Black Sea BasinContainer throughput
    0
    23.01.2026
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in December 2025 Up 5.1%
    Export grew by 7.1%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025PortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    03.03.2026 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in January 2026 Down 5.2%
    26.02.2026 Ruscon Delivers Equipment from India for Snack Plant in Moscow Region
    25.02.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 15.4% in January
    24.02.2026 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 25% in January 2026
    24.02.2026 Modul to Develop Dry Port in Arkhangelsk
    19.02.2026 FESCO Launches Cambodia Service
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    25.02.2026 Russia to Develop National Digital Transport and Logistics Platform
    20.02.2026 Subsidies for High-Speed Passenger Transportation
    09.02.2026 New Ban on Car Petrol Export
    14.01.2026 Timber Products Export Restrictions Extended
    13.01.2026 Deputy Head of Maritime and River Transport Agency Appointed
    13.01.2026 New Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •