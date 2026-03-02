SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Растет экспорт сои
02.03.2026

Russia’s Soybeans Export Exceeds Import

    • Last year, due to the record-breaking harvest and lower import, soybeans export from Russia for the first time exceeded the import of this product, according to the Price Index Center.

    Last year, about 9 mn tons of soybeans was harvested. During 2025, Russia exported some 750 thousand tons of soybeans while importing just 500 thousand tons. The major importers of Russia-produced soybeans were China, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

    17.7% of the total soybeans export from Russia was grown in Altay Kray. The region exported more than 133 thousand tons of soybeans last year compared to less than 98 thousand tons in 2024.

    In January 2026, soybeans export from Altay Kray grew 57% year-on-year to 17.1 thousand tons compared to 10.9 thousand tons in January 2025.

    Photo: Pervomaisky Vestnik


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    29.01.2026
    Sunflower Oil Export from Krasnodar Ports to Iran Up 7-Fold
    Sunflower seed oil export to Iran via the ports of the Krasnodar region grew 7-fold during 2025.
    ExportKrasnodarVegetable oil
    0
    27.01.2026
    Vegetable Oils Export via Novorossiysk in 2025
    The Novorossiysk branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance shared statistics on vegetale oil exports.
    ExportNovorossiyskVegetable oil
    0
    28.01.2026
    Export Designated Fertilizers Railway Traffic in 2025
    Russian Railways have reported a 14.4% year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by rail in January-December 2025.
    2025ExportFertilizersRussian Railways
    0
    19.02.2026
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 8, 2026
    The number of sales and shipments remains limited.
    Only for subscribers
    2026BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    27.02.2026
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 9, 2026
    On week 9, the freight market in the Azov and Black Sea region is returning to a downward trend.
    Only for subscribers
    BulkersFreight ratesgrainsSea of Azov
    0
    26.02.2026
    Potato Chips Export from Siberia
    The region is the third largest potato chips exporter after the Central and Southern federal regions.
    Customs statisticsExportFood productsSiberia
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    03.03.2026 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in January 2026 Down 5.2%
    26.02.2026 Ruscon Delivers Equipment from India for Snack Plant in Moscow Region
    25.02.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 15.4% in January
    24.02.2026 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 25% in January 2026
    24.02.2026 Modul to Develop Dry Port in Arkhangelsk
    19.02.2026 FESCO Launches Cambodia Service
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    25.02.2026 Russia to Develop National Digital Transport and Logistics Platform
    20.02.2026 Subsidies for High-Speed Passenger Transportation
    09.02.2026 New Ban on Car Petrol Export
    14.01.2026 Timber Products Export Restrictions Extended
    13.01.2026 Deputy Head of Maritime and River Transport Agency Appointed
    13.01.2026 New Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •