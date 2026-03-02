Russia’s Soybeans Export Exceeds Import

Last year, due to the record-breaking harvest and lower import, soybeans export from Russia for the first time exceeded the import of this product, according to the Price Index Center.

Last year, about 9 mn tons of soybeans was harvested. During 2025, Russia exported some 750 thousand tons of soybeans while importing just 500 thousand tons. The major importers of Russia-produced soybeans were China, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

17.7% of the total soybeans export from Russia was grown in Altay Kray. The region exported more than 133 thousand tons of soybeans last year compared to less than 98 thousand tons in 2024.

In January 2026, soybeans export from Altay Kray grew 57% year-on-year to 17.1 thousand tons compared to 10.9 thousand tons in January 2025.

Photo: Pervomaisky Vestnik