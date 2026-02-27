Russian Railways Invest into Far East Infrastructure

Russian Railways plan to invest 33.8 bn rubles ($440.5 mn) into the modernization of railway infrastructure in the Russian Far East, the so-called Eastern Polygon, in 2026.

The electrification of the 870 km long rail from Volochaevka via Komsomolsk-na-Amure and Sovetskaya Gavan will be continued.

For the time being, transformers and power equipment have been assembled at six power substations at the railway stations of Elban, Alkan, Dzhelyumken, Selgon, Litovko and Komsomolsk Sortirovochny has been completed.

The entire electrification programme envisages building 15 new and reconstructing 2 power substations.

The electrification of the railway from Volochaevka to Komsomolsk-na-Amure is to be completed in 2026, and the final stretch from Komsomolsk-na-Amure to Sovetskaya Gavan is scheduled to be over in 2027.

