SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Оборудование для завода по производству снеков
26.02.2026

Ruscon Delivers Equipment from India for Snack Plant in Moscow Region

    • Multimodal transport operator Rusco, part of Delo Group, has provided end-to-end logistics to deliver technology equipment from India to the Moscow Region for a Ruscart plant, one of Russia’s leading snack food manufacturers, Delo said in a statement.

    The 111-ton shipment was transported under a multimodal scheme. The equipment was carried by sea from the port of Chennai, delivered to Delo Group’s terminal at the port of Ust-Luga, and then transported by road to the manufacturing facility in the Moscow Region.

    Part of the cargo was stuffed into 40’ containers, while other components were transported as breakbulk.

    Ruscon provided a full range of logistics services, including route planning, organization of sea freight, customs clearance at the port of discharge, and coordination of the final delivery.

    The project was carried out as part of the customer’s production modernization program. The launch of a new high-performance manufacturing line will enable the plant to expand its capacity and increase the output.

    “Ruscon implemented this logistics project using unconventional solution,” Andrey Chernyshev, First Vice President of Ruscon, commented.

    Photo: courtesy of Delo Group


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    No publications found


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    26.02.2026 Ruscon Delivers Equipment from India for Snack Plant in Moscow Region
    25.02.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 15.4% in January
    24.02.2026 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 25% in January 2026
    24.02.2026 Modul to Develop Dry Port in Arkhangelsk
    19.02.2026 FESCO Launches Cambodia Service
    19.02.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 13.6% in January 2026
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    25.02.2026 Russia to Develop National Digital Transport and Logistics Platform
    20.02.2026 Subsidies for High-Speed Passenger Transportation
    09.02.2026 New Ban on Car Petrol Export
    14.01.2026 Timber Products Export Restrictions Extended
    13.01.2026 Deputy Head of Maritime and River Transport Agency Appointed
    13.01.2026 New Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •