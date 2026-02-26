Ruscon Delivers Equipment from India for Snack Plant in Moscow Region

Multimodal transport operator Rusco, part of Delo Group, has provided end-to-end logistics to deliver technology equipment from India to the Moscow Region for a Ruscart plant, one of Russia’s leading snack food manufacturers, Delo said in a statement.

The 111-ton shipment was transported under a multimodal scheme. The equipment was carried by sea from the port of Chennai, delivered to Delo Group’s terminal at the port of Ust-Luga, and then transported by road to the manufacturing facility in the Moscow Region.

Part of the cargo was stuffed into 40’ containers, while other components were transported as breakbulk.

Ruscon provided a full range of logistics services, including route planning, organization of sea freight, customs clearance at the port of discharge, and coordination of the final delivery.

The project was carried out as part of the customer’s production modernization program. The launch of a new high-performance manufacturing line will enable the plant to expand its capacity and increase the output.

“Ruscon implemented this logistics project using unconventional solution,” Andrey Chernyshev, First Vice President of Ruscon, commented.

Photo: courtesy of Delo Group