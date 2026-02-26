SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
Экспорт чипсов из Сибири
26.02.2026

Potato Chips Export from Siberia

    • During 2025 some 5.5 thousand tons of potato chips, up 22% year-on-year, was exported from Sibera, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its messenger channel.

    The major importer of Siberia-produced potato chips was Kazakhstan, also, significant volumes were acquired by Mongolia and Kyrgyzstan. Last year, Turkmenistan started buying this product in Siberia.

    The largest shipments of potato chips originated from Kemerovo and Kuzbass region accounting for 93.5% of the total export value, Novosibirsk region accounted for 6.4%.

    According to the Siberian Customs Directorate, the region is the third largest potato chips exporter after the Central and Southern federal regions.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


