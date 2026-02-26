First Flour Shipment from Altay to Hong Kong

The Altay branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance has controlled flour samples from the first shipment from that region designated for Hong Kong.

The samples were tested for pesticides, toxic elements, plant pests, mineral contaminants, accessed its organoleptic properties like taste, smell, colour, gluten quality and quantity, whiteness, grade, etc.

The tests confirmed full compliance of the product with the contract requirements.

On February 20, the cargo was loaded on board a train bound for Vladivostok, from where it will be shipped to the destination by sea.

Prior to this Hong Kong never imported grain products from Altay Kray.

Photo: RF Federal Customs Service