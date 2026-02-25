Russia to Develop National Digital Transport and Logistics Platform

A national digital transport and logistics platform branded GosLog is to be developed in Russia as a single site for interaction between transport and logistics market participants and public bodies. An order on establishing the platform was signed by RF Premier Mikhail Mishustin on February 14, 2026.

The platform is expected to unite digital logistics services and function as a single window for issuing permits and shipping documents thus allowing businesses to deliver more cargo in shorter terms. The platform is also expected to improve the safety of transportation due to the full control over cargo movement at all the stages of the supply chain.

The new platform will incorporate a number of subsystems including:

Digital passport of shipment,

Single window mechanism,

Digital profile of participant,

Legal empowerment,

Transport and logistics infrastructure and means of transport registers,

Single normative and reference database.

The GosLog platform will be operated by the RF Ministry of transport.

The first modules of the system are to become available for users starting March 1.

Photo: RF Government press office