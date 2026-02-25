Pesticides Import via Novorossiysk, January 2026

Since the start of 2026 till February 12, 4.4 thousand tons of pesticides and agrichemicals was imported via Novorossiysk, the Novorossiysk branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance has reported.

In January alone, 2.8 thousand tons of such products was imported, up 4-fold above the 2025 monthly average, which made 697 tons.

The growth is due to the preparation for the spring sowing season. The bulk of the imported products is pesticides exceeding 2 thousand tons, with agrichemicals accounting for 870 tons.

Agrichemicals are imported mainly from China, which supplied 75.5% of the total, or 657 thousand tons. 89 tons was imported from Turkey, 76.2 thousand tons from Italy, and 48 thousand tons from Israel.

In 2025, 1.7 thousand tons of agrichemicals, or 45% of the total, originated from Turkey, 1.1 thousand tons from Israel and 878 tons from China.

In January 2026, China accounted for 84.2% of the entire pesticides import via Novorossiysk, or 1.7 thousand tons. India rates the second with 317.6 tons.

Last year, China also supplied more than 83% of the aggregate pesticides import via Novorossiysk

Photo: Lori Photo Bank