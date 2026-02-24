Russian Railways Test Contrailer Route from Northwest to Far East

Russian Railways have tested a new contrailer route from Northwest to the Russian Far East, the company said in a statement.

A semi-trailer laden with metal structures and contact system components was loaded onto a contrailer platform at the station of Shushary in St. Petersburg and carried to Khabarovsk in the Russian Far East as part of a clock train.

For the return voyage, the semitrailer was laden with consumer goods designated for St. Petersburg.

The contrailer service is operated by Federal Cargo Company, a subsidiary of Russian Railways, which has more than 250 contrailer platforms in its fleet.

Contrailer transportation between Shushary and Khabarovsk are planned to become regular.

Russian Railways report a 22% year-on-year growth in container transportation during 2025. At present, the most cargo-heavy routes are between Moscow and Ussuriysk and Vladivostok in the Russian Far East and between Syktyvkar, Sosnogorsk, Usinsk, Ukkhta and Vorkuta in the North.

Photo: Federal Cargo Company