24.02.2026

Modul to Develop Dry Port in Arkhangelsk

    • Modul has acquired a 10.5 ha land plot with industrial infrastructure from LUKOil in Arkhangelsk in Isakogorka Area, the company said in a statement.

    The territory has an open-air storage yard, a roofed warehouse with railcar unloading facilities, a heated warehouse, a container depot and an office building as well as a local rail branch, a boiler plant, a locomotive depot, a transformer power substation, etc.

    Modul intends to develop the terminal it acquired into a multifunctional dry port. The plan includes developing and, partly, overhauling the existing facilities and acquiring additional handling and auxiliary equipment.

    The current project capacity of the terminal is 40,000 tons per month, after modernization is completed, it may reach 60,000 tons per month, or 720,000 tons annually.

    ‘The role of Arkhangelsk as one of the key ports of the Northern Sea Route is hard to overestimate. We view our project of the Dry port of Arkhangelsk as a strategic link in Russia’s export and imports logistics,’ Alexander Altschuller, CEO of Modul, commented.

    Photo: courtesy of Modul


