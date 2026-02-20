SeaNews Information&Consulting
Субсидии на скоростные пассажирские перевозки
20.02.2026

Subsidies for High-Speed Passenger Transportation

    • The RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) has selected the recipients of the subsidy for high-speed passenger transportation in the Sea of Azov and Black Sea basins, the Agency said in a statement.

    Three entities will receive 216.7 mn rubles ($2.8 mn) this year. 80.8 mn ($1.05 mn) of this sum will be assigned to the operator of passenger transportation between Sochi and Sukhumi.

    135.9 mn ($1.77 mn) will be used to subsidize high-speed passenger transportation between Novorossiysk, Gelendzhik and Sochi.

    In 2025, shipping companies were subsidized for 135.5 mn rubles ($1.8 mn) and carried more than 18 thousand passengers.

    Photo: Rosmorrechflot


