Railway Shipment of Grain, January 2026

Russian Railways loaded almost 2.9 mn tons of grain during January 2026, up 43.6% year-on-year, the company said in its messenger channel.

223 thousand tons, or 14.9 thousand TEU, down 4% year-on-year, was transported in containers.

2 mn tons (up 1.7-fold) of the total amount was export designated including 1.3 mn tons (+52.7%) carried to ports.

The largest amount of consignments, over 1 mn tons, up more than two-fold, was transported to the Russian South ports. The Northwest ports received 199 thousand tons of grain, down 3.9%, and the ports of the Russian Far East got 67 thousand tons, down 55.1%.

Intra-Russia rail transportation of grain cargoes made almost 850 thousand tons, up 4.1% year-on-year.

The largest grain shipments were loaded from Omsk region (300 thousand tons, up 1.6-fold), Novosibirsk region (288 thousand tons, +14.5%), and Altay Kray (267 thousand tons, up 1.5-fold).

