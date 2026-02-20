SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Перевозки зерна по жд, январь 2026
20.02.2026

Railway Shipment of Grain, January 2026

    • Russian Railways loaded almost 2.9 mn tons of grain during January 2026, up 43.6% year-on-year, the company said in its messenger channel.

    223 thousand tons, or 14.9 thousand TEU, down 4% year-on-year, was transported in containers.

    2 mn tons (up 1.7-fold) of the total amount was export designated including 1.3 mn tons (+52.7%) carried to ports.

    The largest amount of consignments, over 1 mn tons, up more than two-fold, was transported to the Russian South ports. The Northwest ports received 199 thousand tons of grain, down 3.9%, and the ports of the Russian Far East got 67 thousand tons, down 55.1%.

    Intra-Russia rail transportation of grain cargoes made almost 850 thousand tons, up 4.1% year-on-year.

    The largest grain shipments were loaded from Omsk region (300 thousand tons, up 1.6-fold), Novosibirsk region (288 thousand tons, +14.5%), and Altay Kray (267 thousand tons, up 1.5-fold).

    Photo: Russian Railways


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    30.01.2026
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 5, 2026
    On week 5, the Azov and Black Sea region continues to experience a sharp upward trend in freight rates.
    Only for subscribers
    BulkersFreight ratesgrainsSea of Azov
    0
    29.01.2026
    Sunflower Oil Export from Krasnodar Ports to Iran Up 7-Fold
    Sunflower seed oil export to Iran via the ports of the Krasnodar region grew 7-fold during 2025.
    ExportKrasnodarVegetable oil
    0
    15.01.2026
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 3, 2026
    A moderate increase in freight rates was recorded during week 3 in the Azov and Black Sea region.
    Only for subscribers
    2026BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    27.01.2026
    Vegetable Oils Export via Novorossiysk in 2025
    The Novorossiysk branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance shared statistics on vegetale oil exports.
    ExportNovorossiyskVegetable oil
    0
    12.01.2026
    Petrol, Diesel and Other Fuel Types Export Ban Extended
    The Government of the Russian Federation has extended the temporary ban on the export of car petrol, diesel and other fuel types.
    ExportFuelRestrictions
    0
    20.02.2026
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in January 2026 Down 7%
    Export declined by 5.9%
    Only for subscribers
    2026PortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    19.02.2026 FESCO Launches Cambodia Service
    19.02.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 13.6% in January 2026
    18.02.2026 New Container Service to Russian Far East
    10.02.2026 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic, January 2026
    09.02.2026 FESCO Sends First Block Trains to China from Kurgan
    06.02.2026 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in December 2025 Down 66.9%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    20.02.2026 Subsidies for High-Speed Passenger Transportation
    09.02.2026 New Ban on Car Petrol Export
    14.01.2026 Timber Products Export Restrictions Extended
    13.01.2026 Deputy Head of Maritime and River Transport Agency Appointed
    13.01.2026 New Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export
    12.01.2026 Petrol, Diesel and Other Fuel Types Export Ban Extended
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •