Заложен первый в 2026 году сухогруз проекта RSD59
19.02.2026

Krasnoe Sormovo Lays Keel for First RSD59 Dry Cargo Ship This Year

    • A ceremony to mark the keel laying for a RSD59 Project dry cargo ship has been held at United Shipbuilding Corporation’s Krasnoe Sormovo Shipyard, USC said in a statement.

    RSD59 vessels are designed to transport general cargo and solid bulk including timber and logs, packaged sawn goods, metal scrap, steel rolls as well as high and heavy cargo, coal, dangerous and B category cargo.

    The RSD59 Project vessels have proven reliable and universal. They are equipped with state of the art technologies providing high efficiency and safety of operations.

    These vessels are capable of navigating both in inland waterways and at sea.

    Photo: courtesy of United Shipbuilding Corporation


