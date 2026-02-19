SeaNews Information&Consulting
FESCO запустила сервис между Камбоджей и Россией
19.02.2026

FESCO Launches Cambodia Service

    • FESCO Transport Group has announced the launch of a maritime container service between Russia and Cambodia. Container are barged from the river port of Phnom Penh to the sea port of Ho Shi Minh in Viet Nam where FESCO has a regional transshipment hub for Southeast Asia.

    There, containers are consolidated and loaded on board the vessels deployed in the regular FESCO Vietnam Direct Line that deliver them to Commercial Port of Vladivostok, part of FESCO Group.

    From Vladivostok, container can be delivered to customers in the Russian Far East or to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Kazan and other destinations in Russia and the CIS by FESCO-operated block trains.

    The service to Cambodia is available for Russian exporters as well.

    The estimated transit time from Phnom Penh to Vladivostok is 12 days and more, the intermodal delivery from Cambodia to the end customer in Moscow is 32 days.

    The cargo flow from Cambodia consists mainly of consumer goods and agricultural products.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


  •  




