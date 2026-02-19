SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Контейнерооборот порта Тяньцзинь в первом квартале 2024 года
19.02.2026

Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 13.6% in January 2026

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    19.01.2026
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in November 2025 Up 37.3%
    Export grew by 24.2%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0
    02.02.2026
    Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in December 2025 Down 12.8%
    Import declined by 11.4%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingFar East BasinPorts
    0
    30.01.2026
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Up 5.9% YoY in December 2025
    Export grew by 13.6%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0
    23.01.2026
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in December 2025 Up 5.1%
    Export grew by 7.1%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025PortsThroughput
    0
    15.01.2026
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in November 2025 Down 77.5%
    Export declined by 62.7%, and import by 83.4%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    19.02.2026
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 8, 2026
    The number of sales and shipments remains limited.
    Only for subscribers
    2026BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    19.02.2026 FESCO Launches Cambodia Service
    19.02.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 13.6% in January 2026
    18.02.2026 New Container Service to Russian Far East
    10.02.2026 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic, January 2026
    09.02.2026 FESCO Sends First Block Trains to China from Kurgan
    06.02.2026 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in December 2025 Down 66.9%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    20.02.2026 Subsidies for High-Speed Passenger Transportation
    09.02.2026 New Ban on Car Petrol Export
    14.01.2026 Timber Products Export Restrictions Extended
    13.01.2026 Deputy Head of Maritime and River Transport Agency Appointed
    13.01.2026 New Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export
    12.01.2026 Petrol, Diesel and Other Fuel Types Export Ban Extended
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •