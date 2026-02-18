Russia – EU Trade Turnover in 2025

During the full year of 2025, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European Union made 57.9 bn euro, down 15.1% year-on-year.

According to Eurostat, exports from EU countries to Russia were down 5.9% during the period under report to 30.1 bn euro, imports from Russia to the European Union declined by 23.2% down to 27.8 bn euro.

In December 2025, exports from EU countries into Russia decreased by 4.7% year-on-year and by 16% month-on-month making 2.2 bn euro.

Imports from Russia into the EU declined 32.5% year-on-year and increased by 30.6% month-on-month to 2.26 bn euro in December 2025.

