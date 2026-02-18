SeaNews Information&Consulting
18.02.2026

New Container Service to Russian Far East

    • Global Ports’ container terminal in Vrangel Bay in the Russian Far East has handled the first ship call in the new regular container service from China and Republic of Korea.

    The service is operated by Unity Line with the 744 TEU “Newstriver” container ship. The service rotation includes Shanghai, Busan, Vostochny and Vladivostok.

    The service frequency is twice a month.

    Import traffic includes consumer goods like clothes and household appliances as well as food produts.

    Exports will consist of chemical, metal and agricultural products.

