16.02.2026

United Shipbuilding Corp Delivers RSD 49 Project Dry Cargo Ship “Kaspiysky Bereg”

    • United Shipbuilding Corp Delivers RSD 49 Project Dry Cargo Ship “Kaspiysky Bereg”Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation has delivered the newly built RSD 49 Project dry cargo ship “Kaspiysky Bereg” (literally, “Caspian Shore”) to the customer, USC said in a statement.

    The vessel was built at USC’s Lotos Shipyard for Astrakhan Port and will be deployed in the Caspian. She is the third ship of the project built in Astrakhan.

    The RSD 49 universal dry cargo ships are designed for carrying general, breakbulk, timber, grain and high and heavy as well as hazardous cargo in the Caspian, Mediterranean, Black, Baltic, White and North seas. They can also make voyages around Europe and in the Irish Sea in winter.

    The unique feature of this vessels design is a large middle hold 52 meters long, which allows of transporting oversize cargo.

    Vessel particulars:

    • LOA: 139.95 m;
    • Beam: 16,6 m;
    • Heoght: 6 m;
    • River deadweight at 3,60 m draft: 4,520 tons;
    • Sea draft at 4, 70 m dratf:7,510 tons;
    • Number of holds: 3;
    • Cargo holds capacity: 10,921 cub. m;
    • Ballast tanks capacity: 3,959 cub. m;
    • Mainengine: 2 x 1200 KWt;
    • Crew: 10 / 13 members.

    Photo: United Shipbuilding Corporation


  •  




