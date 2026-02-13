Export Designated Fertilizers Railway Traffic in January 2026

Russian Railways have reported a 0.5% year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by rail in January 2026. More than 4 mn tons of export designated fertilizers was carried by rail during the period under report.

Most of the export fertilizers, 3.4 mn tons, up 3% year-on-year, was carried to sea ports including 3 mn tons, up 3.6% to the Russian Northwest ports, 373 thousand tons, down 1.4%, to the Southern ports, and 13 thousand tons, up 4.9%, to the Russian Far East ports.

628 thousand tons was transported via railway border crossing checkpoints.

Intra-Russia fertilizers traffic made 2.8 mn tons, up 10.2% year-on-year.

The overall fertilizers traffic by rail during January 2026 amounted to 6.8 mn tons, 4.2% above the figure for January 2025.

The largest amounts of fertilizers were loaded from Perm Kray (1.8 mn tons, up 8.7% year-on-year), Murmansk region (1.3 mn tons, up 2.4%) and Vologda region (764 thousand tons, up 5%).

