SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Экспорт зерновых из глубоководных российских портов Черного моря, 4 месяца 2024
13.02.2026

Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 7, 2026

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    06.02.2026
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 6, 2026
    On week 6, the Azov and Black Sea region is experiencing a gradual decline in freight rates.
    Only for subscribers
    BulkersFreight ratesgrainsSea of Azov
    0
    23.01.2026
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 4, 2026
    On week 4, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region continued to strengthen.
    Only for subscribers
    2026BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    15.01.2026
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 3, 2026
    A moderate increase in freight rates was recorded during week 3 in the Azov and Black Sea region.
    Only for subscribers
    2026BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    26.01.2026
    Railway Shipment of Grain, December 2025
    Russian Railways loaded almost 4 mn tons of grain during December 2025.
    2025ExportgrainsRussian Railways
    0
    30.01.2026
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 5, 2026
    On week 5, the Azov and Black Sea region continues to experience a sharp upward trend in freight rates.
    Only for subscribers
    BulkersFreight ratesgrainsSea of Azov
    0
    13.01.2026
    Railway Shipment of Grain, November 2025
    Russian Railways loaded 3.4 mn tons of grain during November 2025.
    grainsRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    10.02.2026 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic, January 2026
    09.02.2026 FESCO Sends First Block Trains to China from Kurgan
    06.02.2026 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in December 2025 Down 66.9%
    05.02.2026 FESCO Adds Capacity to Indian Service
    04.02.2026 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in December 2025 Down 7.2%
    02.02.2026 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in December 2025 Down 12.8%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    09.02.2026 New Ban on Car Petrol Export
    14.01.2026 Timber Products Export Restrictions Extended
    13.01.2026 Deputy Head of Maritime and River Transport Agency Appointed
    13.01.2026 New Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export
    12.01.2026 Petrol, Diesel and Other Fuel Types Export Ban Extended
    23.12.2025 Quota for Rice Export from Russia
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •