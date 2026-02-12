Dredging in Korsakov to Start in 2026

This year, Russia’s federal port property management agency Rosmorport will start dredging in the sea port of Korsakov on Sakhalin, the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport said in a statement.

The project draft in the port basin and the entrance channel is 11.4 m. Dredging is part of a modernization project that envisages reconstructing existing and developing new facilities as well as acquiring new equipment.

As a result of the modernization, the port will be capable of accommodating larger cargo ships with a larger draft and increase throughput up to 4 million tons per annum.

Also, a breakwater is to be built and the Southern cargo area berths and the bridge are to be reconstructed.

The reconstruction project in Korsakov started in 2024 and is to be completed in 2030.

Photo: RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport