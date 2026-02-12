SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Экспорт лекарств в регионе деятельности Владимирской таможни
12.02.2026

Agri Products Export from Kaluga Region Growing

    • Agricultural products from the Kaluga region are exported to more than 25 countries, reported the RF Federal Customs Service in its messenger channel.

    Agri products export from the region amounted to 48 thousand tons, up 3-fold. One of the promising spheres is the export of wheat gluten to India, Serbia, Turkey and Viet Nam, which exceeded 580 tons in 2025.

    The major importers of Kaluga-produced agri products are Kazakhstan, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Georgiam Turkey and China.

    The major items of export are animal fodder, poultry, sunflower seed oil, dry breakfast mixtures, and bakery.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    11.02.2026
    Pomegranates Import to Urals Doubles
    During 2025, the import of pomegranates to the Urals doubled to make more than 2 thousand tons.
    Customs statisticsFruitImportUrals
    0
    27.01.2026
    Vegetable Oils Export via Novorossiysk in 2025
    The Novorossiysk branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance shared statistics on vegetale oil exports.
    ExportNovorossiyskVegetable oil
    0
    22.01.2026
    Railway Loading of Export Ferrous Metals in 2025
    Railway traffic of such commodities was up 11.1% year-on-year.
    2025ExportFerrous metalsRussian Railways
    0
    28.01.2026
    Export Designated Fertilizers Railway Traffic in 2025
    Russian Railways have reported a 14.4% year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by rail in January-December 2025.
    2025ExportFertilizersRussian Railways
    0
    26.01.2026
    Railway Shipment of Grain, December 2025
    Russian Railways loaded almost 4 mn tons of grain during December 2025.
    2025ExportgrainsRussian Railways
    0
    14.01.2026
    Timber Products Export Restrictions Extended
    The Government of the Russian Federation has extended the restrictions on the export of some types of timber products
    ExportRestrictionsTimber
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    10.02.2026 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic, January 2026
    09.02.2026 FESCO Sends First Block Trains to China from Kurgan
    06.02.2026 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in December 2025 Down 66.9%
    05.02.2026 FESCO Adds Capacity to Indian Service
    04.02.2026 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in December 2025 Down 7.2%
    02.02.2026 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in December 2025 Down 12.8%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    09.02.2026 New Ban on Car Petrol Export
    14.01.2026 Timber Products Export Restrictions Extended
    13.01.2026 Deputy Head of Maritime and River Transport Agency Appointed
    13.01.2026 New Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export
    12.01.2026 Petrol, Diesel and Other Fuel Types Export Ban Extended
    23.12.2025 Quota for Rice Export from Russia
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •