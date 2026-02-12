Agri Products Export from Kaluga Region Growing

Agricultural products from the Kaluga region are exported to more than 25 countries, reported the RF Federal Customs Service in its messenger channel.

Agri products export from the region amounted to 48 thousand tons, up 3-fold. One of the promising spheres is the export of wheat gluten to India, Serbia, Turkey and Viet Nam, which exceeded 580 tons in 2025.

The major importers of Kaluga-produced agri products are Kazakhstan, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Georgiam Turkey and China.

The major items of export are animal fodder, poultry, sunflower seed oil, dry breakfast mixtures, and bakery.

Photo: RF Federal Customs Service