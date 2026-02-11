SeaNews Information&Consulting
11.02.2026

Pomegranates Import to Urals Doubles

    • During 2025, the import of pomegranates to the Urals doubled to make more than 2 thousand tons, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its messenger channel.

    More than 60% of the fruit comes from Uzbekistan, Turkey accounts for 27% of the entire imports, with Azerbaijan and China following as major pomegranate exporters. The peak pomegranate import season is September and October.

    According to the Urals Customs Directorate, during the first month of 2026 200 tons of pomegranates was imported into the Urals region.

    Photo: Chekhov town municipal authority

     


