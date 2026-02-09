SeaNews Information&Consulting
Глобал Портс увеличил перевалку удобрений
09.02.2026

Global Ports Increases Fertilizers Handing

    • During 2025, Global Ports handled 4.45 mn tons of mineral fertilizers at its marine terminals, up 20% year-on-year, the holding said in a statement.

    Global Ports handles mineral fertilizers at three terminals in the Baltic, First Container Terminal and Petrolesport in the Big Port of St. Petersburg and Ust-Luga Container Terminal in the port of Ust-Luga.

    In 2025, Global Port inaugurated a bulk handling complex at Petrolesport. The new facility allows of delivering fertilizers to the port by rail in hopper cars, accumulating vessel lots and loading on board a ship using special purpose containers.

    Ust-Luga Container Terminal started handling fertilizers in 2024 at the same time reducing coal handling. The terminal acquired specialized handling equipment and modernized its storage facilities. In order to enable larger bulkers to load fertilizers at the terminal ULCT increased the draft at its berths up to 12.6 m. In 2025, ULCT started handling fertilizers in big bags in addition to special purpose containers.

    Photo: courtesy of Global Ports


  •  




