Первые контейнерные поезда FESCO из Кургана в Китай
09.02.2026

FESCO Sends First Block Trains to China from Kurgan

    • FESCO Transport Group has organized first block trains from the station of Kurgan to China via land-based border crossings, the Group said in a statement.

    Two trains carrying 62 40’ units laden with grain cargo each, 248 TEU in total, were routed via the territory of Kazakhstan and the border crossing checkpoints of Altynkol and Khorgos.

    The trains reached their destination in Tianjin in 20 days on the average.

    In future, FESCO is studying options to send other block trains from Kurgan with export designated and intra-Russia cargo.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


