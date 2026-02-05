SeaNews Information&Consulting
Первый газовоз российской постройки завершил первый рейс
05.02.2026

First LNG Tanker of Russian Build Completes Maiden Voyage

    • The first LNG tanker built in Russia has completed its maiden voyage, Sovcomflot said in a statement. The vessel loaded liquefied natural gas produced under the Arctic LNG 2 project in the Ob Bay and unloaded it to the floating storage facility in the Ura Bay on February 3.

    The gas carrier made a transit by the Northern Sea Route in the harsh Arctic conditions moving at an average speed of 8.7 knots in the ice assisted by an icebreaker.

    During the NSR transit, preliminary tests of moving in the ice unassisted were made, which proved the superior ice navigation capability compared to the previous generation Arc7 gas carriers of the “Christophe de Margerie” Type.

    The “Aleksey Kosygin” flies the flag of the Russian Federation and has a crew of 29 Russian seafarers. Her home port is St. Petersburg.

    Vessel specifications:

    • Capacity: 172,600 cubic m,
    • LOA: 300 m,
    • Beam: 48.8 m,
    • Ice class: Arc7,
    • Propulsion capacity: 45 MWt.

    Photo: courtesy of Sovcomflot


