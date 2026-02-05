FESCO Adds Capacity to Indian Service

FESCO Transport Group has increased the capacity of its FESCO Indian Line West (FIL-W) between Novorossiysk, India and the United Arab Emirates by replacing a smaller vessel with a 1,700 TEU container ship.

The other two vessels deployed in the service have a capacity of 2,000 TEU. As a result, the service capacity has reached 3.7 thousand TEU.

The new vessel is already deployed making a voyage from Jebel Ali in the UAE heading for Novorossiysk with imported cargo.

During 2025, FESCO transported more than 19 thousand TEU by the FIL-W service, up 16% year-on-year, including some 8 thousand TEU of exports, up 3%, and more than 11 thousand TEU of imports, up 23%.

The FIL-W is routed from Novorossiysk to Nhava Sheva in India and Jebel Ali in the UAE and back to Novorossiysk with a transit time of 17 days from the UAE to Novorossiysk and 21 day from India.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO