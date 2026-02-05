SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Новое судно на линии FESCO Indian Line West
05.02.2026

FESCO Adds Capacity to Indian Service

    • FESCO Transport Group has increased the capacity of its FESCO Indian Line West (FIL-W) between Novorossiysk, India and the United Arab Emirates by replacing a smaller vessel with a 1,700 TEU container ship.

    The other two vessels deployed in the service have a capacity of 2,000 TEU. As a result, the service capacity has reached 3.7 thousand TEU.

    The new vessel is already deployed making a voyage from Jebel Ali in the UAE heading for Novorossiysk with imported cargo.

    During 2025, FESCO transported more than 19 thousand TEU by the FIL-W service, up 16% year-on-year, including some 8 thousand TEU of exports, up 3%, and more than 11 thousand TEU of imports, up 23%.

    The FIL-W is routed from Novorossiysk to Nhava Sheva in India and Jebel Ali in the UAE and back to Novorossiysk with a transit time of 17 days from the UAE to Novorossiysk and 21 day from India.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    20.01.2026
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic, FY 2025 Results
    Russian Railways have reported a 4.1% year-on-year decline in rail container traffic for the full year 2025.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingRussian Railways
    0
    21.01.2026
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 7% in December 2025
    Import declined by 9.8%, export by 14.7%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingPorts
    0
    15.01.2026
    FESCO Icebreaker Arrives at India’s Maitri Antarctic Station
    Due to the harsh ice conditions that does not allow the vessel to reach the shore remaining 6.5 miles off the station.
    AntarcticExpeditionFESCO Polar
    0
    02.02.2026
    Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in December 2025 Down 12.8%
    Import declined by 11.4%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingFar East BasinPorts
    0
    12.01.2026
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in November 2025 Up 8.2%
    97.4% of container traffic was cabotage.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    12.01.2026
    FESCO Icebreaker Sets Sail for 8th Antarctic Mission
    The diesel electric icebreaker “Vassily Golovnin” operated by FESCO Transport Group set sail to the Antarctic with cargo for India’s polar stations.
    AntarcticExpeditionFESCO Icebreakers
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    06.02.2026 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in December 2025 Down 66.9%
    05.02.2026 FESCO Adds Capacity to Indian Service
    04.02.2026 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in December 2025 Down 7.2%
    02.02.2026 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in December 2025 Down 12.8%
    29.01.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 0.3% in December
    27.01.2026 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 1.8% in December 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.01.2026 Timber Products Export Restrictions Extended
    13.01.2026 Deputy Head of Maritime and River Transport Agency Appointed
    13.01.2026 New Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export
    12.01.2026 Petrol, Diesel and Other Fuel Types Export Ban Extended
    23.12.2025 Quota for Rice Export from Russia
    09.12.2025 Almost 400 Million for Novorossiysk Transport Hub
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •