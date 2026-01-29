Sunflower Oil from Krasnodar Ports to Iran Up 7-Fold

Sunflower seed oil export to Iran via the ports of the Krasnodar region grew 7-fold during 2025, from 33 thousand tons in 2024 to 252 thousand ton in 2025,

According to the Novorossiysk branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance, sunflower seed oil export to Syria tripled to make 12.97 thousand tons.

Rapeseed oil export increased more than 1.5-fold to 106.4 thousand tons, the major importing countries being China with 76.6 thousand tons and Tunisia with 19.2 thousand tons.

Vegetable oils are exported via the ports of the Krasnodar region to 17 countries including India, Egypt, and Turkey, as well as the Gulf and the Middle East countries.

Photo: courtesy of the Novorossiysk branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance