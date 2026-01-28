SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
Экспортные перевозки удобрений по жд, итоги 2025
28.01.2026

Export Designated Fertilizers Railway Traffic in 2025

    • Russian Railways have reported a 14.4% year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by rail in January-December 2025. 46.3 mn tons of export designated fertilizers was carried by rail during the period under report.

    Most of the export fertilizers, 38.4 mn tons, up 11% year-on-year, was carried to sea ports including 34.2 mn tons, up 12.5% to the Russian Northwest ports and 4.1 mn tons, up 1.5%, to the Southern ports.

    7.9 mn tons, up 33.8% year-on-year, was transported via railway border crossing checkpoints.

    The overall fertilizers traffic by rail during 2025 amounted to 74.5 mn tons, 2.5% above the figure for the full year of 2024.

    The largest amounts of fertilizers were loaded from Perm Kray (19.4 mn tons, up 4.1% year-on-year), Murmansk region (15.3 mn tons, up 2.8%) and Vologda region (8.5 mn tons, up 3.6%).

    Photo: Russian Railways


