Vegetable Oils Export via Novorossiysk in 2025

The Novorossiysk branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance controlled some 1.4 mn tons of export designated vegetable oils during 2025, the branch said in a statement.

This includes 106.4 thousand tons of rapeseed oil, up 33% year-on-year. The largest share of rapeseed oil, 72% of the total or 76.6 thousand tons was exported to China. Tunisia accounted for 18%, and India for 9.4%

1.3 mn tons of sunflower oil exported via Novorossiysk during 2025 was designated to Turkey (436.9 thousand tons), India (383 thousand tons), Iran (286.6 thousand tons), Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Also, the Novorossiysk branch of the Centre tested and certified 42.7 thousand tons of soybean oil. 96% of that volume or 40.9 thousand tons was exported to Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Vegetable oils tested and controlled by the Novorossiysk branch of the Centre are exported to 18 countries of the world.

Photo: courtesy of Novorossiysk branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance