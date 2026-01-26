SeaNews Information&Consulting
Перевозки зерна по жд, декабрь 2025
26.01.2026

Railway Shipment of Grain, December 2025

    • Russian Railways loaded almost 4 mn tons of grain during December 2025, up 31.9% year-on-year, the company said in its messenger channel.

    2.7 mn tons (+35%) of this amount was export designated including 1.9 mn tons (+21.1%) carried to ports.

    The largest amount of consignments, 1.5 mn tons, up 42%, was transported to the Russian South ports. The Northwest ports received 229 thousand tons of grain, down 25%, and the ports of the Russian Far East got 113 thousand tons, down 30%.

    Intra-Russia rail transportation of grain cargoes made 1.2 mn tons, up 25.4% year-on-year.

    The largest grain shipments were loaded from Omsk region (380 thousand tons, up 1.3-fold), Altay Kray (353 thousand tons, up 1.7-fold), and Novosibirsk region (335 thousand tons, +5.8%).

    Photo: Russian Railways


