Railway Shipment of Grain, December 2025

Russian Railways loaded almost 4 mn tons of grain during December 2025, up 31.9% year-on-year, the company said in its messenger channel.

2.7 mn tons (+35%) of this amount was export designated including 1.9 mn tons (+21.1%) carried to ports.

The largest amount of consignments, 1.5 mn tons, up 42%, was transported to the Russian South ports. The Northwest ports received 229 thousand tons of grain, down 25%, and the ports of the Russian Far East got 113 thousand tons, down 30%.

Intra-Russia rail transportation of grain cargoes made 1.2 mn tons, up 25.4% year-on-year.

The largest grain shipments were loaded from Omsk region (380 thousand tons, up 1.3-fold), Altay Kray (353 thousand tons, up 1.7-fold), and Novosibirsk region (335 thousand tons, +5.8%).

Photo: Russian Railways