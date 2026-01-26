Global Ports Adds Handling Equipment

Global Ports, part of Delo Group, has acquired new handling equipment for its marine terminals in the Russian Northwest, the holding said in a statement.

Three XCMG-manufactured reach stackers are designated for First Container Terminal, and one for Mobi Dik in Kronshtadt, both in the Big Porto of St. Petersburg.

The reach stackers of Chinese make have a capacity of 45 tons and area designed for lifting, moving and stacking 20’ and 40’ containers.

They are equipped with a state of the art fire detecting and fighting system, and a 360 degree panoramic video control system that can demonstrate a virtual top view.

The new units included, FCT will now operated 11 reach stackers, and Mobi Dik will deploy 5.

Photo: courtesy of Global Ports